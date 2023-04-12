Close
BoAJK Furnishes At Least 15000 Customers With Rs. 380 Million Loans

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 07:20 PM

BoAJK furnishes at least 15000 customers with Rs. 380 million loans

State-run Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has provided loans of more than Rs. 380 million to about 15 thousand customers under the special loan scheme "Gold Loan", it was officially said

MUZAFFARABAD (AJK): (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ): State-run Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has provided loans of more than Rs. 380 million to about 15 thousand customers under the special loan scheme "Gold Loan", it was officially said.

A BoAJK spokesperson told APP here on Wednesday that the Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir extended more than 380 million rupees in loans to 15 thousand customers under the recently-launched "Gold Loan" scheme/ "Any of account holder of the Bank can avail loans against gold with very low markup, easy terms, fastest processing through this scheme", the spokesperson said.

Unveiling the details released by the bank on Wednesday regarding Gold Loan., the spokesperson said that any account holder of the bank can benefit from this scheme for a renewable period of up to one year while the bank is the only financial institution in the region with the lowest markup in the market.

"It is providing facility of loans against gold on very easy terms and rates", the spokesperson said adding that the bank provides loans against gold with the fastest processing under the slogan "Sona Bhi Mahfooz, zaroorat Bhi Puri" which is benefiting a large number of needy people. Considering the trust of the customers, the loan limit has been increased to Rs 10 lakh so that more and more customers can benefit from it.

The spokesperson further said quoting the details that easy access of customers to credit schemes and prompt payments are accelerating the socio-economic development of the region.

Besides, under the supervision and guidance of President / CEO Mr. Khawar Saeed, the bank is achieving business goals with the hard and team work of the staff, with the support of the customers, the spokesperson underlined.

