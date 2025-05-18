Body found in Upper Jhelum Canal

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) An 18-year-old boy from Khanewal drowned while bathing in the Upper Jhelum Canal near Saroki Bridge on Sargodha Road. He had gone missing four days ago.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased was identified as Waseem, son of Hashim, a nomad living in a makeshift hut along the canal.

A search operation was carried out by Rescue 1122 using boats and diving teams, covering nearly six kilometers under challenging conditions. On the fourth day, the body was recovered near the Shadiwal Power House, approximately six kilometers downstream from the incident site.

It was handed over to the family, who transported it to their hometown in Khanewal via a private ambulance.