DC visit Govt Dispensary to inspect medical facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Samad Nizamani on Sunday paid a surprise visit to the Nadir Shah Government Dispensary to inspect the available medical facilities, after taking charge of his new position.

During the visit, DC inspected the healthcare services and emphasized the importance of providing quality medical care to the public. He issued directives to the officers of the Health Department to ensure that better health facilities are made available to the citizens.

District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Chairman Muhammad Hayat Kakepota and other relevant officials accompanied the Deputy Commissioner during the visit.