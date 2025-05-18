Open Menu

Punjab Governor Visits Shaheed Sqn Ldr Usman’s House, Condoles His Death

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Punjab Governor visits Shaheed Sqn Ldr Usman’s house, condoles his death

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider on Sunday visited the house of Shaheed Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf to offer condolences.

The governor met with the father and other family members of Shaheed Usman Yousuf and offered Fateha for his departed soul.

He also prayed to the Almighty to elevate the martyr's ranks in Jannah and grant fortitude to his family to bear the loss.

Sardar Saleem Haider paid tribute to the martyr's services and sacrifices for the defence of the homeland.

