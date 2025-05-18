PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The body of a motorcar driver who went missing in the River Panjkora has been recovered, according to rescue officials on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Hidayatullah, an 8th-grade student, who had left home alone in the car.

Tragically, the vehicle met with an accident at the Jogha Banj area and plunged into the river.

Following an intense search effort, rescue teams located and retrieved the body, concluding a rescue operation that had been ongoing for over 10 hours.