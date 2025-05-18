PMD Forecasts Very Hot Weather For Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday predicted very hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
While, gusty winds are likely during afternoon.
Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
