BOI secretary visits PBIT secretariat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Secretary board of Investment (BOI) Dr. Asad Gillani on Thursday visited Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) / SEZA Secretariat and chaired a meeting regarding issues being faced in development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Punjab.

The meeting was co-chaired by Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Department (ICI&SDD) Punjab secretary and attended by Addl. secretary BOI, DG BOI, Addl. secretary ICI&SDD, CEO(s) PBIT, Punjab Industrial Estate development and Management Company (PIEDMC) and Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC).

The secretary BOI assured full support for the removal of impediments that were hindering the swift completion of SEZs in Punjab.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi said that the Punjab government had created an investment friendly environment in the province and there were vast opportunities for local and foreign investors in special economic zones. Best infrastructure was being ensured in these special economic zones and Punjab Board of Investment and Trade was providing all possible facilities to investors, he added.