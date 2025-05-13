Book launch ceremony honours Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad-an icon of Pakistan’s Nuclear Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A dignified ceremony was held in Islamabad on Tuesday to mark the launch of the book "Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad: An Icon of Pakistan's Nuclear Program", celebrating the legacy of one of the country’s most revered scientists.

Published by the Pakistan Nuclear Society (PNS), the book is a posthumous autobiographical sketch edited by physicist Dr. Imtinan Elahi Qureshi.

It offers a compelling account of Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad’s contributions to Pakistan’s nuclear program, along with heartfelt tributes from his peers and colleagues.

President of PNS, Dr. M. Tahir Khaleeq, welcomed the guests, setting the tone for a solemn yet proud reflection on national scientific achievement. Dr. Imtinan Elahi Qureshi introduced the book, noting its effort to present a balanced and comprehensive overview of Pakistan’s nuclear journey.

“Dr. Ishfaq should be remembered as a national icon — not only for his technical contributions but for elevating the stature of scientists and engineers in our society,” he remarked.

In a special keynote address, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, who was the chief guest, delivered a powerful tribute to the late scientist.

“The launch of this book in the month of May, ahead of Youm-e-Takbeer, holds symbolic value,” he said, referring to Pakistan’s historic nuclear tests. “It also coincides with Pakistan’s recent victory in Operation Bunyan un Marsoos, showcasing the strength of our national defense", he added.

Senator Mushahid called Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad the "Master Mentor of the Scientists" and praised his legacy as a man of principle, vision, and unwavering dedication.

“Thanks to the scientists for their efforts that Pakistan continues to assert itself as a strong and powerful country,” he stated emphatically, linking science, strategy, and sovereignty.

Engr. Parvez Butt, former Chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), shared personal memories of working alongside Dr. Ishfaq during critical years of the nuclear deterrence program.

He highlighted his leadership in establishing over 30 key scientific and technical institutions and his ability to identify and nurture talent based solely on merit.

Dr. Shamim Ahmad Chaudhri, who served PAEC in various roles, highlighted Dr. Ishfaq’s contributions to non-classified projects in nuclear medicine, agriculture, and research.

He noted Dr. Ishfaq's instrumental role in making Pakistan an Associate Member of CERN in 2014, a landmark in international scientific collaboration.

Air Commodore (Retd.) Dr. Khalid Banuri, Senior Advisor on Strategic Affairs, offered an appraisal of the 280-page book, describing it as “a window into the life of a pioneer.”

He emphasized Dr. Ishfaq’s quiet focus, determination, and vision — qualities essential to the success of Pakistan’s nuclear program against global skepticism and sanctions.

A special message from Aijaz Ahmad, son of Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad, was also read out by Mr. Muhammad Naeem, Former chairman PAEC.

He offered intimate glimpses into the personal values of his father — a man of simplicity, humility, and wisdom who believed in meaningful work over material gain.

Concluding the event, Dr. Imtinan Elahi Qureshi presented a copy of the book to the Chief Guest, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, marking the culmination of a ceremony filled with pride, gratitude, and national resolve.