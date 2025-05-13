Open Menu

Bedal Literary Conference Held To Commemorate 157th Urs

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Culture Department of the Sindh government organized a literary conference in honor of the 157th Urs of renowned Sindhi poet and Sufi saint, Fakir Qadir Bakhsh Bedal, at the Saengar Ali Saleem Auditorium of the Sukkur Arts Council here on Tuesday.

Addressing the conference as a special guest, Director General Culture, Manwar Ali Mahesar, highlighted Bedal's significance in Sindhi literature, stating that his poetry has a profound impact on the heart and soul. He read out Bedal's poetry, which was met with applause.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Raja M.B. Dharejo, emphasized the importance of Bedal's teachings, which promote truth, sincerity, and tolerance.

He urged the audience to adopt these values in their lives.

Presiding over the conference, renowned poet Adil Soomro described Bedal as a great scholar and spiritual guide who embarked on a journey to seek true love. Another notable poet, Ayaz Gul, praised Bedal's classical poetry, saying it was filled with the spirit of love and devotion.

The conference featured presentations by scholars and researchers on Bedal's life, poetry, and teachings. The event concluded with a musical session where prominent artists performed Bedal's poetry set to music.

