IJT KP demands immediate educational emergency amid growing crisis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The provincial head of Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asfandyar Izzat, has called on the provincial government to declare an immediate educational emergency in response to the worsening state of education in the province. Addressing a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday, Izzat expressed serious concerns over the deteriorating conditions in universities and medical colleges, stating that continued neglect could render higher education inaccessible to the middle class.

Izzat pointed out that while developed nations allocate a significant portion of their GDP to education, our province lags far behind. "Most universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are facing severe financial crises. If this continues, institutions will be forced to shift the financial burden onto students, leading to an alarming rise in tuition fees," he warned.

The IJT leader was accompanied by provincial medical zone in-charge Shahab Iqbal, Khyber Medical College Nazim Syed Salman, PMA KP Associate In-charge Dr. Aamir Sohail, and other colleges representatives.

Asfandyar demanded that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the provincial Higher Education Department immediately release grants to universities to avoid disruption in academic activities. He also revealed that over 4.9 million children in the province are out of school, a figure that has risen by more than 200,000 compared to the previous year.

He further criticized the provincial government for its failure to provide free textbooks to Primary school students, warning that the absence of educational materials threatens the academic future of thousands of children.

Referring to recent matriculation examinations, Izzat highlighted reports of serious irregularities, including leaked papers and widespread cheating—despite the process being supervised by the bureaucracy.

He urged authorities to launch an impartial investigation and take strict action against those involved to restore public trust in the examination system.

IJT also rejected the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC)’s decision to increase the minimum attendance requirement to 85% and passing marks to 65%. Asfandyar argued that this policy is inconsistent with international standards, where attendance thresholds typically range around 75% and passing marks between 50–55%. “Imposing such unfair rules puts unnecessary pressure on students,” he said.

He condemned the steep 300% hike in medical college fees, calling it an attempt to restrict education to the elite. He also demanded the immediate operationalization of Timergara Medical College, which remains non-functional nearly nine years after its establishment.

The IJT leader also highlighted the case of Dr. Faiz Khurroti, who was allegedly failed unfairly in his OSPE exam at Gomal Medical College. He called for a fair inquiry into the incident, especially after a faculty member reportedly dismissed concerns without explanation.

Students affiliated with Khyber Medical University’s nursing and allied health sciences programs have also voiced frustration over delayed results, vague policies, and poor administrative systems, issues that IJT claims jeopardize students’ futures.

“We will never compromise on education,” Izzat declared. “The voice of students will be raised at every forum against injustice, oppression, and corruption.”

APP/vak