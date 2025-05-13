Bar Association Stages Unity Walk
Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2025 | 06:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk and District Police Officer Mustansar Atta Bajwa visited the Gujrat Bar Room to attend a "Stability of Pakistan" seminar and a solidarity walk, organized under the leadership of Bar Association President Muneer Gondal.
The event was aimed at expressing solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan and acknowledging the commitment of the legal fraternity and citizens to national stability. The walk began from the Bar Room and witnessed enthusiastic participation from lawyers, senior citizens, government officials, and representatives of civil society, many of whom carried national flags.
The deputy commissioner said the nation takes pride in the sacrifices and bravery of the armed forces and stands united in every testing time. Other speakers, including the DPO and the Bar President, highlighted the vital role of lawyers in promoting peace and national development. The event concluded with a special prayer for the security, prosperity, and continued success of Pakistan and its armed forces.
