Sanitation drive

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir Farooq Azam conducted an early morning inspection of sanitation activities across various parts of the city.

The assistant commissioner visited roads, markets, intersections, and residential areas alongside municipal teams to assess the cleanliness situation. He interacted with sanitation workers and issued immediate instructions to improve the quality and efficiency of operations. Farooq Azam stated that the cleanliness drive is being carried out daily under special directives from the Deputy Commissioner.

“The purpose of early morning inspections is to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for the public,” he added.

He also emphasized the importance of public cooperation in making the “Clean Punjab” campaign a success. Citizens were urged to maintain cleanliness around their homes and shops and dispose of waste at designated locations to help transform Sarai Alamgir into a cleaner, greener, and more beautiful city.