Sanitation Drive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 06:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir Farooq Azam conducted an early morning inspection of sanitation activities across various parts of the city.
The assistant commissioner visited roads, markets, intersections, and residential areas alongside municipal teams to assess the cleanliness situation. He interacted with sanitation workers and issued immediate instructions to improve the quality and efficiency of operations. Farooq Azam stated that the cleanliness drive is being carried out daily under special directives from the Deputy Commissioner.
“The purpose of early morning inspections is to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for the public,” he added.
He also emphasized the importance of public cooperation in making the “Clean Punjab” campaign a success. Citizens were urged to maintain cleanliness around their homes and shops and dispose of waste at designated locations to help transform Sarai Alamgir into a cleaner, greener, and more beautiful city.
Recent Stories
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RMI Sports Gala concludes with stellar performances, star-studded ceremony3 minutes ago
-
Minister visits martyred soldier's residence3 minutes ago
-
IJT KP demands immediate educational emergency amid growing crisis3 minutes ago
-
Sanitation drive4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan rejects provocative, inflammatory assertions by Indian PM: FO4 minutes ago
-
Bar association stages unity walk24 minutes ago
-
Ghotki Police launches crackdown on narcotics dealers24 minutes ago
-
Bedal Literary Conference Held to Commemorate 157th Urs33 minutes ago
-
Woman hit to death by train33 minutes ago
-
PBM honors Pakistan Armed Forces in tribute ceremony34 minutes ago
-
BZU to offer admissions on medical colleges pattern34 minutes ago
-
One dies, another injured in road accident34 minutes ago