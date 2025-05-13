Ghotki Police launches crackdown on narcotics dealers

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Under the leadership of SSP Ghotki, Dr Samiullah Soomro, Ghotki police on Tuesday have intensified their operations against narcotics dealers and other criminals.

A task force led by DSP Ubauro, Abdul Qadir Soomro, conducted a large-scale operation in various areas of Chok Maari, targeting notorious narcotics dealers and manufacturers of illicit liquor.

During the operation, police raided houses and destroyed the dens of narcotics dealers. Several kilns used for producing illicit liquor were also dismantled.

In a successful operation, one narcotics dealer, Nizamuddin Rind, was arrested with 200 grams of charas and Rs. 500 in cash. A case has been registered against him under the Narcotics Control Act.

Over 10 kilns used for producing illicit liquor were destroyed, along with more than 100 liters of liquor. The police also demolished the houses of 10 narcotics dealers, including Pahlwan Rind, Gul Hassan Rind, and others. The operation aims to curb the narcotics trade and rid the area of criminal elements.