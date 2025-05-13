Ghotki Police Launches Crackdown On Narcotics Dealers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 06:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Under the leadership of SSP Ghotki, Dr Samiullah Soomro, Ghotki police on Tuesday have intensified their operations against narcotics dealers and other criminals.
A task force led by DSP Ubauro, Abdul Qadir Soomro, conducted a large-scale operation in various areas of Chok Maari, targeting notorious narcotics dealers and manufacturers of illicit liquor.
During the operation, police raided houses and destroyed the dens of narcotics dealers. Several kilns used for producing illicit liquor were also dismantled.
In a successful operation, one narcotics dealer, Nizamuddin Rind, was arrested with 200 grams of charas and Rs. 500 in cash. A case has been registered against him under the Narcotics Control Act.
Over 10 kilns used for producing illicit liquor were destroyed, along with more than 100 liters of liquor. The police also demolished the houses of 10 narcotics dealers, including Pahlwan Rind, Gul Hassan Rind, and others. The operation aims to curb the narcotics trade and rid the area of criminal elements.
Recent Stories
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bar association stages unity walk2 minutes ago
-
Ghotki Police launches crackdown on narcotics dealers2 minutes ago
-
Bedal Literary Conference Held to Commemorate 157th Urs12 minutes ago
-
Woman hit to death by train12 minutes ago
-
PBM honors Pakistan Armed Forces in tribute ceremony12 minutes ago
-
BZU to offer admissions on medical colleges pattern12 minutes ago
-
One dies, another injured in road accident12 minutes ago
-
Woman tortured to death12 minutes ago
-
Former Governor pays glowing tributes to Pak Army over successful Operation Banyan Marsus21 minutes ago
-
USKT celebrates Youm-e-Tashakur21 minutes ago
-
Entire nation proud of armed forces: Sirajul Haq21 minutes ago
-
NAEAC delegation visits SSUET for accreditation of Food Science & Technology Program21 minutes ago