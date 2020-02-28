Both coronavirus patients are stable: Mirza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday said that both Pakistani patients of coronavirus are stable and improving.

In a tweet, he said that contacts traced until now and tested are all negative. "If you or somebody you know have recently returned from China, Iran or a country where coronavirus is prevalent and if there are symptoms like fever, cough, difficulty in breathing should report by calling at helpline1166." Earlier, Dr Zafar Mirza said that both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols and appealed to avoid sharing personal details of patients.

He said that there is no need to panic as things are under control.

He expressed the hope that due to better health strategy there is no chance of outbreak of disease in Pakistan. He added during last one month the Federal government has taken several steps and adopted standard operating procedure (SOP) about the disease.

He said that proper screening mechanism has been developed at all airports besides availability of personal protection equipment kits for health staff and regular surveillance.