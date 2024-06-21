Boy Killed, 7 Injured In Clash
Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) A teenage boy was shot dead while 7 people including 5 men and 2 women sustained multiple injuries during an armed clash in Mureedwala police limits.
A police spokesman said here on Friday that two groups exchanged firing over a dispute of illicit relations between a boy and a girl at Chak No.211-GB.
During this clash, 15-year-old Nauman Masih received injuries and died on the spot whereas 7 people, including 5 men and 2 women, were shifted to hospital with multiple injuries.
The police took the body into custody and started an investigation. City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice of the incident and directed the SP Sadar Division to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest besides ensuring the arrest of the accused.
