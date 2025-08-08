Breast milk, a first protective wall of life: Speakers

MIRPUR (AJK) Aug 08 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Aug, 2025) “Breastfeeding provides the foundation not only for the physical but also for the mental and emotional development of the child. It is the duty of the health institution to promote such messages.”

These views were expressed by seasoned medical experts on mother and child health including Medical Superintendent, Mirpur Divisional Teaching Hospital, Dr. Sardar Amir Aziz Khan while addressing seminar hosted here to mark World Breastfeeding Week 2025 at the auditorium of Kashmir Institute of Cardiology, Divisional Headquarters Teaching Hospital, Mirpur.

The holding of the grand event was aimed at to highlight the importance of breastfeeding and provide confidence and comfort to mothers raising awareness among the mothers in particular.

Medical Superintendent, Dr. Aamir Aziz revealed that the government was paying special attention to furnished the required latest infrastructure for ensuring health cover for both mothers and children at the Mirpur Divisional Teaching Hospital.

"Soon a special area will be allocated for mother and child in the hospital where not only the mother can sit comfortably and breastfeed her child, but a playground will also be made available for the children", he added.

Speaking on this occasion, District Health Officer, Dr. Fida Hussain Raja said there was no better food than mother’s milk, adding the health department was striving to guide and facilitate mothers at every level.

Prof. Dr. Shazia Ashfaq, Head of Gynecology Department, said: “Breastfeeding is not just a medical issue but a social need. To give confidence to the mother, the family, the institution and the society will have to work together.”

Dr. Saba Haider Tarar, HOD, Pediatrics Department) said that It was important for every mother to know that her milk contained all the ingredients that were necessary for the optimal development of her child.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Ijaz Raja (President Pakistan Medical Association District Mirpur) said:

“Breast milk is a natural vaccine for children. We should make a collective effort to spread this message.”

Dr. Fatima Yaqoob said while addressing the seminar that today’s session layed the foundation for change in the society, adding without awareness, we could not move forward.

Dr. Farzana Sabir, Dr. Mubashara Ijaz, and Dr. Yusra Kifayat, through multimedia presentations, highlighted the scientific efficacy of breast milk, World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, and social barriers.

Dr. Amna, Dr. Zeeba, Dr. Nimrah, and Dr. Amina presented the social barriers faced during breastfeeding in a practical manner through role-play, which was greatly appreciated by the participants.

The ceremony was attended among others by Dr. Alia Imtiaz (Incharge IPC) and other senior and junior doctors, nurses, lady health workers, and a large number of students attended the seminar.

APP/ahr/378