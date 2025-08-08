Open Menu

KP Police A Force Of Martyrs And Veterans: IGP Zulfiqar Hameed

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 11:30 AM

KP Police a force of martyrs and veterans: IGP Zulfiqar Hameed

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police is a force of martyrs and veterans who have laid down their lives to maintain peace,” said Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed during his official visit to Haripur.

During the visit, the IGP inaugurated the newly constructed Haripur Police Lines. He received a detailed briefing on the infrastructure and inspected various departments and sections of the new facility.

Later, IGP Zulfiqar Hameed addressed a large police durbar attended by personnel from CTD, Special Branch, District Police, and Lady Police units.

In his address, the IGP emphasized that the KP Police has made unparalleled sacrifices for law and order and that all possible steps are being taken to improve police infrastructure and personnel welfare.

“My mission is to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a cradle of peace,” he said, urging police officers to build public trust, promote community policing, and perform their duties with dedication and compassion. He reminded officers that police service is a sacred responsibility and called on them to act with honesty, patience, and respect towards the public.

He stressed that distressed citizens turn to the police for help, and a courteous attitude can ease half their burden. He also directed officers to take timely action on local disputes and actively engage with Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs) and Public Liaison Committees.

The IGP stated that all available resources are being utilized to boost police capabilities and improve working conditions. He listened carefully to individual and collective concerns raised by personnel during the durbar and issued on-the-spot directives for resolving several issues, while requesting immediate reports on others.

Later, IGP Zulfiqar Hameed also held meetings with local parliamentarians, dignitaries, members of the Chamber of Commerce, and DRC representatives. He praised their valuable contributions to resolving public issues and fostering community cooperation.

Earlier on his arrival, the IGP was presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out police contingent upon arrival. DIG Hazara Region Nasir Mehmood Satti, DPO Haripur Farhan Khan, and SP Investigation Jameel ur Rehman were also present to welcome him.

Recent Stories

Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon ..

Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon, Zayed Charity Run 2025

31 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2025

2 hours ago
 3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no ..

3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no reported impact: NCM

10 hours ago
 Starvation, malnutrition devastating Gaza: UN

Starvation, malnutrition devastating Gaza: UN

10 hours ago
 Punjab Life Insurance Company to serve as pro-peop ..

Punjab Life Insurance Company to serve as pro-people institution: Minister Mujta ..

12 hours ago
Minor molested in Hazro, Attock

Minor molested in Hazro, Attock

12 hours ago
 Mushahid launches ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ conferen ..

Mushahid launches ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ conferences in Karachi

12 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets with departing Ukrainian A ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets with departing Ukrainian Ambassador

13 hours ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attends ‘Maar ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attends ‘Maarka-e-Haq Independence Day’ c ..

12 hours ago
 Dubai gears up for T100 Triathlon on 13-16 Nov 202 ..

Dubai gears up for T100 Triathlon on 13-16 Nov 2025

13 hours ago
 NA Speaker expresses grief over passing of senior ..

NA Speaker expresses grief over passing of senior journalist’s mother

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan