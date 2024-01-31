British Council Launches "Mapping International Student Mobility From Pakistan" Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The British Council has launched its "Mapping International Student Mobility from Pakistan (MISMP)" report, shedding light on key insights that could shape future educational collaborations between the UK and Pakistan.
The report identifies a gap between the supply and demand in Pakistan's tertiary education, prompting a significant number of students to pursue higher education abroad, particularly in the UK, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.
According to report, the top motivations for Pakistani students to study abroad included enhanced career prospects, quality education, and funding.
Despite being the world's third-largest university-age population, Pakistan's tertiary enrollment rates remain below the global average.
Urban centers like Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad contribute significantly to international student mobility, accounting for approximately half of the students moving abroad.
The report also highlights the growing interest in Transnational Education (TNE) as an alternative for undergraduate studies, with 36% of surveyed students considering it in their decision-making process.
The launch event was attended by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott CME OBE, Country Director British Council Pakistan, James Hampson, representatives from UK Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), and policymakers.
The report underscores the importance of addressing barriers and enhancing accessibility to UK universities for students across Pakistan.
British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, on the occasion said,“It is wonderful that so many Pakistanis are able to take advantage of the world-class education offered by UK universities.”
She said, the there was more to be done to make sure that UK universities were accessible to students across the whole of Pakistan.
“ I am grateful to the British Council for their work understanding and tackling those barriers”, she added.
James Hampson, Country Director British Council Pakistan said: "This report is a significant step towards informed decision-making for all stakeholders and is a testament to the work the British Council is doing to improve access to international opportunities for students across Pakistan. Collaborative efforts are needed to understand and shape the future of international student mobility and our report is an important step forward in that area.”
The UK offers various scholarships, such as Chevening, Commonwealth, and Charles Wallace Pakistan Trust scholarships, to support Pakistani students studying in the UK.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case
Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Snowfall in Murree; CTP issue traffic advisory for tourists2 minutes ago
-
Seminar to promote “Establishment of PAK-KOREA Testing Laboratory for PV Modules” held12 minutes ago
-
ECP grants first-class magistrate powers to Presiding Officers22 minutes ago
-
Mach attack martyrs funeral prayers held: ISPR32 minutes ago
-
Rs 1.285mln imposed on violators of election conduct42 minutes ago
-
Education deptt notifies free textbooks from Nursery to 12 for academic year 24-2552 minutes ago
-
DC Murree visits control room, tourist facilitation centers to review arrangements52 minutes ago
-
Jailed Nayeem Khan urges UN to take steps for resolution of Kashmir dispute1 hour ago
-
Bodies of nine Pakistanis killed in Iran being airlifted to Multan today1 hour ago
-
Citizens express concern on record high prices of chicken meat, eggs2 hours ago
-
Pak inks agreement to export skilled workers to Saudi Arabia in construction sector2 hours ago
-
Suspect killed in police encounter2 hours ago