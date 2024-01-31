Open Menu

British Council Launches "Mapping International Student Mobility From Pakistan" Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The British Council has launched its "Mapping International Student Mobility from Pakistan (MISMP)" report, shedding light on key insights that could shape future educational collaborations between the UK and Pakistan.

The report identifies a gap between the supply and demand in Pakistan's tertiary education, prompting a significant number of students to pursue higher education abroad, particularly in the UK, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

According to report, the top motivations for Pakistani students to study abroad included enhanced career prospects, quality education, and funding.

Despite being the world's third-largest university-age population, Pakistan's tertiary enrollment rates remain below the global average.

Urban centers like Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad contribute significantly to international student mobility, accounting for approximately half of the students moving abroad.

The report also highlights the growing interest in Transnational Education (TNE) as an alternative for undergraduate studies, with 36% of surveyed students considering it in their decision-making process.

The launch event was attended by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott CME OBE, Country Director British Council Pakistan, James Hampson, representatives from UK Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), and policymakers.

The report underscores the importance of addressing barriers and enhancing accessibility to UK universities for students across Pakistan.

British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, on the occasion said,“It is wonderful that so many Pakistanis are able to take advantage of the world-class education offered by UK universities.”

She said, the there was more to be done to make sure that UK universities were accessible to students across the whole of Pakistan.

“ I am grateful to the British Council for their work understanding and tackling those barriers”, she added.

James Hampson, Country Director British Council Pakistan said: "This report is a significant step towards informed decision-making for all stakeholders and is a testament to the work the British Council is doing to improve access to international opportunities for students across Pakistan. Collaborative efforts are needed to understand and shape the future of international student mobility and our report is an important step forward in that area.”

The UK offers various scholarships, such as Chevening, Commonwealth, and Charles Wallace Pakistan Trust scholarships, to support Pakistani students studying in the UK.

