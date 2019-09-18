Brothers allegedly kill sister over property dispute n Lahore

(@imziishan)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Two brothers allegedly killed their sister over property dispute in Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore.Sajjad Saleem, Elder brother of the victim girl, identified as Sameera Saleem lodged a complaint with local police that his younger brothers, Waqas Saleem and Ijaz Saleem subjected their sister Sameera to severe torture and allegedly killed her by giving her poison.

It has been said in the FIR that brothers and sister often remained engaged in a dispute after property sale, however suspect Waqas took his sister into the home of Ijaz where they gave her poison.As a result she died.Police have shifted the body to hospital for post-mortem.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.