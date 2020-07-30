BRT project in Peshawar to become operational soon: Shaukat Yousafzai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday reaffirmed that much-awaited Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in KP would be operational soon without further delay and its Testing Service has been started.

Talking to a private news channel, he asked opposition parties to stop criticizing BRT project, as the work has been entered in the last phase and it was just delayed due to coronavirus pandemic but in coming months KP government would start its modern services to facilitate masses.

Yousafzai said that it was great news for Peshawar that the BRT project was going to be completed under the leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and opposition criticized the BRT project for having corruption, but the project is about to be completed and would become operational soon.

He said that the BRT was aimed to facilitate poor people, adding that Peshawar BRT is cheaper than Lahore Metro.

KP Minister said that citizens would be able to travel by BRT buses with trained drivers.

The Minister said that it is the only Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government which has given the province such a mega project in the form of the BRT.

He warned the leaders of opposition parties that the PTI-led government will not back down from holding them accountable for their alleged corrupt practices during their respective tenures.