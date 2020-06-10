Budget session expected on June 18; preparations started

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) ::Balochistan Assembly Secretariat has started preparations for the upcoming annual budget, for which the session would be held from June 18.

The budget session is expected to be held with standard operating procedures (SOPs) on June 18 in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

On the special directive of Speaker Balochistan Assembly, it has been decided to conduct the corona test of all the staff of the Assembly Secretariat at least three days before the meeting.

In this regard, the secretary Balochistan Assembly has informed all the staff and employees thought a letter that a special team of Balochistan health department will conduct corona test on June 15 and 16 in the Assembly Secretariat, therefore, during these two days, every officer and employee will have to ensure their corona test.

As per report of the health department, Balochistan Parliamentary Minister Mir Zahoor Buledi, Provincial Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Advisor to Chief Minister on sports Abdul Khaliq Hazara and three other members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) including Nasrullah Khan Zeray, Mir Younis Aziz Zehri and Zabid Reiki have tested positive for corona, of which Abdul Khaliq Hazara is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi, while the rest of the ministers and assembly members are isolated in their homes.

The Assembly Secretariat has issued special directives that all members of the Assembly, Secretaries of Administrative Departments, media persons should follow the SOPs in budget session.

According to the Secretary Assembly, the entire Assembly will be disinfected before the session while sanitizer will be kept at the entry gate of the Assembly.