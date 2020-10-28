UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bukhari Travels To Chitral In Official Capacity But On Personal Expense: OP&HRD

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 10:25 PM

Bukhari travels to Chitral in official capacity but on personal expense: OP&HRD

Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Wednesday clarified that National Tourism Coordination Board, Chairman, Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari had travelled to Chitral in official capacity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Wednesday clarified that National Tourism Coordination board, Chairman, Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari had travelled to Chitral in official capacity.

"But, he borne all of the expenses from his own pocket," it said while rejecting a news item appearing on social media.

In a tweet, the ministry termed the claim as 'false news and baseless propaganda' and said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development travelled on 'personal expense'.

"The visit is in an official capacity to break ground of a $30 Dollar hospitality in Chitral with foreign investment. The project will generate thousands of jobs for local population," the ministry added to its tweet.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dollar Social Media Visit Chitral All From Jobs

Recent Stories

US Air Force Builds $107Mln Research Facility For ..

4 minutes ago

Germany Introduces 'Limited Quarantine' From Monda ..

4 minutes ago

Indonesian consul general invites local businessme ..

13 minutes ago

Moldovan President Expects Low Diaspora Turnout at ..

13 minutes ago

Japan's Suga, Turkey's Erdogan Pledge to Strengthe ..

13 minutes ago

US stocks join global selloff on virus fears, Dow ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.