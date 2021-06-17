UrduPoint.com
Burewala Railway Station Working Without Electricity

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 08:36 PM

Burewala Railway Station working without electricity

Burewala Railway Station has been working without electricity for the last four days owing to a fallen transformer as a result of windstorm coupled with rain

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Burewala Railway Station has been working without electricity for the last four days owing to a fallen transformer as a result of windstorm coupled with rain.

Station Master Zahid Khan said that two electric poles had fallen and transformer installed on these also came down.

He said passengers as well rail employees were much disturbed due to heat wave and no electricity.

When MECPO was contacted in this regard, its officials said that transformer will be installed when Pakistan Railways pay them Rs 100,000 as expenditure on its re-installment, the SM said.

