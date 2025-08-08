Bus hits to death unidentified person

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A bus on Friday hit an unidentified man, 30 years old to death near Kotli Manso area.

The rescues sources said the bus ran over the man due to speeding, adding he died on the spot.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, they added.

The identity of the body could not be ascertain till filing of the report.

