Bushra Medical Reports Prove PTI Allegations Wrong: Azma Bukhari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 09:35 PM

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bukhari said on Saturday that the PTI had been raising hue and cry of giving poison to Bushra Bibi for the last three weeks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bukhari said on Saturday that the PTI had been raising hue and cry of giving poison to Bushra Bibi for the last three weeks.

However, all medical reports of Bushra Bibi have been declared clear.

A diagnosis of mild gastroenteritis has been reported in the reports while Bushra Bibi did not consider it appropriate to give blood samples for her blood tests.

She said that this was the poison for which the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government was alleging for three days. It is a great misfortune of the PTI that whatever propaganda they make gets exposed instantly. Propaganda and victimization cards do not prove to be effective for long to gain false sympathies, she added.

