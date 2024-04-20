Bushra Medical Reports Prove PTI Allegations Wrong: Azma Bukhari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 09:35 PM
Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bukhari said on Saturday that the PTI had been raising hue and cry of giving poison to Bushra Bibi for the last three weeks
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bukhari said on Saturday that the PTI had been raising hue and cry of giving poison to Bushra Bibi for the last three weeks.
However, all medical reports of Bushra Bibi have been declared clear.
A diagnosis of mild gastroenteritis has been reported in the reports while Bushra Bibi did not consider it appropriate to give blood samples for her blood tests.
She said that this was the poison for which the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government was alleging for three days. It is a great misfortune of the PTI that whatever propaganda they make gets exposed instantly. Propaganda and victimization cards do not prove to be effective for long to gain false sympathies, she added.
Recent Stories
European Film Festival to start from May 15, featuring an exciting fusion of cin ..
Registration of pilgrims under private Hajj scheme in progress: Ashrafi
Youngster shot dead by unknown outlaws
Rescue ambulances to be equipped with life-saving kits: minister
ECP directs by-elections security personnel to uphold neutrality, maintain peace
Peoples Bus Service Launched in Mirpurkhas: Sharjeel
UN chief appeals for end to 'dangerous cycle of retaliation' in Mideast
Arrangements finalized to maintain peace in Kamber-Shahdadkot during by-election
By-election for PP-93 Bhakkar on April 21
Lok Virsa starts E-ticketing for its valued customers
06 illegal arm holders held
Police crackdown on criminals, arrests wanted accused
More Stories From Pakistan
-
European Film Festival to start from May 15, featuring an exciting fusion of cinema6 minutes ago
-
Registration of pilgrims under private Hajj scheme in progress: Ashrafi6 minutes ago
-
Youngster shot dead by unknown outlaws6 minutes ago
-
Rescue ambulances to be equipped with life-saving kits: minister5 minutes ago
-
ECP directs by-elections security personnel to uphold neutrality, maintain peace5 minutes ago
-
Peoples Bus Service Launched in Mirpurkhas: Sharjeel5 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalized to maintain peace in Kamber-Shahdadkot during by-election5 minutes ago
-
By-election for PP-93 Bhakkar on April 2139 minutes ago
-
Lok Virsa starts E-ticketing for its valued customers39 minutes ago
-
06 illegal arm holders held41 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown on criminals, arrests wanted accused41 minutes ago
-
DC visits examination center41 minutes ago