Business, inter city transport remain closed due to surge in COVID-19 cases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :In order to contain spread of COVID-19 to spread further, all business activities and inter city transport remain suspended here in Hyderabad on Sunday as per the decision of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and Sindh Government.

As per the directives of the competent authority, all business activities and inter-city / inter provincial public transport had to remain closed for two days a week.

Due to a surge in the third wave of coronavirus in the country, people have been advised to strictly implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of the virus in the province, officials said.

A complete lockdown was observed on Sunday during which people stayed at homes as precautionary measures against coronavirus.

All roads connecting Hyderabad to other cities of the province were remained blocked and public transport vehicles were not allowed to enter or leave the city without solid reason while private vehicles and essential services like grocery shops, medial stores, hospitals, vegetable markets, bakeries and dairies were allowed to remain open for the convenience of the general public.

Meanwhile, owners and daily wage workers of hotels and restaurants also staged protest rally against closure of their businesses and demanded to keep their businesses so that they could earn their livelihood.

Government has completely closed hotel and restaurant businesses for two days a week, they said and demanded that take away and parcel facilities should be allowed in the hotels so that hotel owners and daily wagers could earn livelihood on Friday and Sunday.