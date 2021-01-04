UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business, IT Schools To Be Setup Across Province In 2021: Kamran Bangash

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Business, IT schools to be setup across province in 2021: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education on Tuesday said that establishment of business and Information Technology schools was a major objective for higher education to achieved in 2021.

Talking to APP, he said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be a role model of achieving progress and prosperity through revolutionary reforms in every field not only in the country but globally.

Recalling major achievements of the Higher Education Department in outgoing year, he said that the government has approved recruitment of 1900 lecturers to overcome teaching staff deficiency across the province and established 11 new colleges.

He said that Vice Chancellors have been appointed in eight public sector universities in 2020, adding that, for the first time Khan Abdul Wali Khan University was included in global ranking and stood at 510 in Times Higher Education ranking.

He said that that five faculty members from Haripur university were listed in Stanford University and USA global list of top scientist which was in fact a great achievement.

On the other achievements of the provincial government, Kamran Bangash said that mega projects like first phase of Swat Expressway and Rashakia economic zone has been completed which will generate new era of developments and thousands of job opportunities to local people.

He said that ground breaking ceremonies of Peshawar to D. I Khan Motorways and phase second of Swat Expressway, Buner marble city, economic zones in D.I Khan, Citral, Ghai and Hattar would be held this year.

Related Topics

USA Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Business Education Swat Khan Abdul Wali Khan Job Progress Haripur Buner I Khan 2020 From Government Top

Recent Stories

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

11 minutes ago

Free Punjab WiFi facility remains functional in Pu ..

22 minutes ago

USF awards Optic Fiber Cable contracts worth PKR 3 ..

27 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Anti Narcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

46 minutes ago

Inflation becomes a big political and economic cha ..

53 minutes ago

PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.