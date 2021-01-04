Business, IT schools to be setup across province in 2021: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education on Tuesday said that establishment of business and Information Technology schools was a major objective for higher education to achieved in 2021.

Talking to APP, he said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be a role model of achieving progress and prosperity through revolutionary reforms in every field not only in the country but globally.

Recalling major achievements of the Higher Education Department in outgoing year, he said that the government has approved recruitment of 1900 lecturers to overcome teaching staff deficiency across the province and established 11 new colleges.

He said that Vice Chancellors have been appointed in eight public sector universities in 2020, adding that, for the first time Khan Abdul Wali Khan University was included in global ranking and stood at 510 in Times Higher Education ranking.

He said that that five faculty members from Haripur university were listed in Stanford University and USA global list of top scientist which was in fact a great achievement.

On the other achievements of the provincial government, Kamran Bangash said that mega projects like first phase of Swat Expressway and Rashakia economic zone has been completed which will generate new era of developments and thousands of job opportunities to local people.

He said that ground breaking ceremonies of Peshawar to D. I Khan Motorways and phase second of Swat Expressway, Buner marble city, economic zones in D.I Khan, Citral, Ghai and Hattar would be held this year.