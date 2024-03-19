Bye-election in two NA, two PK constituencies on April 21: ECP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday said that the bye-poll in two National Assembly and two provincial assembly’s Constituencies would be held on April 21.

According to the spokesman of ECP, the bye-poll would be held in NA-08 Bajaur, PK-22 Bajaur-IV, NA-44 DI Khan-1 and PK-91, Kohat.

He said that a list of the candidates, who submitted nomination papers, had been issued while the scrutiny of the papers would be done till March 21, adding that the last date of filing appeals against the decisions of the ROs about rejecting and accepting the nomination papers would be March 25.

The appeals would be decided by the appellate tribunal by March 28 and on the same date, the revised list of candidates would be issued.

The candidates could withdraw their papers on March 29 and a final list of the candidates along with the allotted election symbols would be issued on March 30.