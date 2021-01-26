UrduPoint.com
Cabinet Agrees To Constitute Commission To Investigate Broadsheet Matter

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 08:17 PM

Cabinet agrees to constitute Commission to investigate Broadsheet matter

The federal cabinet, which met here Tuesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair agreed to constitute a commission under the Commission of Inquiry Act 2017, instead of a committee, to investigate the matter of Broadsheet, UK asset recovery firm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Federal cabinet, which met here Tuesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair agreed to constitute a commission under the Commission of Inquiry Act 2017, instead of a committee, to investigate the matter of Broadsheet, UK asset recovery firm.

The federal cabinet also reiterated its resolve to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 in an effective manner.

The meeting was briefed in detail regarding the Constitutional Amendment for open balloting in Senate elections.

Advisor on Institutional Reforms and Austerity gave a detailed briefing to the cabinet regarding the institutional reforms, as proposed by the Task Force on Austerity and Restructuring of the Government, including the abolition of 70,000 vacant posts in the federal ministries and divisions and reducing the number of federal government institutions from 441 to 324.

The cabinet was told that with no increase in the expenditures of ministries and institutions during the last two years, recommendations based on reforms regarding the restructuring of seven institutions have been given to the relevant ministries for implementation. Progress on the implementation of these reforms was continuously being reviewed.

The meeting was briefed about significant improvement in the performance of ministries, progress on the targets set for the completion of E-filing, reduction in expenditures, reforms regarding monetization and increasing the limit of funds released by divisions under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The cabinet was also briefed about the implementation of these reforms and the roadmap of expected results.

