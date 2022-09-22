UrduPoint.com

Cabinet Committee Asks Missing Persons Commission To Submit Report Of Last Ten Years

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Cabinet sub Committee to deliberate a policy relating to enforced disappearances on Thursday asked the Commission on Missing Persons to submit a written report of the last ten years and especially the last four years.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar chaired a meeting of Cabinet sub Committee to deliberate a policy relating to enforced disappearances at Ministry of Law. Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hasan Baloch, Federal Minister Shazia Marri, Justice (Retd) Fazlur Rehman and Justice (Retd) Zia Parvez participated in the meeting.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and members of the Commission on Missing Persons participated in today's meeting and submitted the report.

The committee informed Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal that all the victims who had appeared before the committee so far were not satisfied with the performance of the commission. The committee asked the Commission on Missing Persons to submit a written report of the last ten years and especially the last four years.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal denied the allegations when asked about sexual harassment faced by women appearing before the Commission on Missing Persons.

The committee also decided to hold an in-camera meeting regarding the allegations of sexual harassment.

