- Home
- Pakistan
- Call for creating awareness on child protection laws, establishment of child protection services
Call For Creating Awareness On Child Protection Laws, Establishment Of Child Protection Services
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2025 | 02:30 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) In line with the provincial government's public welfare agenda, a crucial meeting of the District Child Protection Committee (DCPC) was convened here on Tuesday.
The session was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Dir Payen, Bashir Khan, under directives from Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan.
The meeting brought together key district stakeholders to review and reinforce child protection efforts.
Muhammad Tayeb Khan, Child Protection Officer for Dir Payen, presented a comprehensive briefing on the initiatives and progress of the District Child Protection Unit.
ADC Bashir Khan emphasized the urgent need to raise awareness about child protection laws, establish dedicated child protection services, and prioritize the identification and rehabilitation of children at risk.
He directed all relevant departments to intensify efforts to ensure children's safety and welfare across the district.
Discussions also focused on implementing provincial directives, including the registration of orphanages and the installation of CCTV cameras for enhanced monitoring and security.
The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to addressing challenges affecting children's health and safety, reaffirming the administration’s dedication to safeguarding the rights and futures of vulnerable children in Dir Payen.
APP/aiq-adi
Recent Stories
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD
Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Call for creating awareness on child protection laws, establishment of child protection services2 minutes ago
-
Unidentified attackers shot killed wife, husband2 minutes ago
-
Lecture on 'Role & Functions of Wafaqi Mohtasib' held12 minutes ago
-
40 civilians, 11 troops martyred in Indian aggression: ISPR22 minutes ago
-
Saghar thanks Trump for playing role in defusing Pak-India tensions22 minutes ago
-
Driver, 6 children receive injuries in firing incident22 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast very hot weather for Sindh22 minutes ago
-
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks40 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 9 smugglers with over 148 kg of drugs worth Rs 156 mln42 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt allocates Rs500m to modernize civil defence42 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open courts in Sillanwali:42 minutes ago
-
Nation, armed forces always ready to respond Indian aggression: President52 minutes ago