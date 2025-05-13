Open Menu

Call For Creating Awareness On Child Protection Laws, Establishment Of Child Protection Services

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2025 | 02:30 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) In line with the provincial government's public welfare agenda, a crucial meeting of the District Child Protection Committee (DCPC) was convened here on Tuesday.

The session was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Dir Payen, Bashir Khan, under directives from Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan.

The meeting brought together key district stakeholders to review and reinforce child protection efforts.

Muhammad Tayeb Khan, Child Protection Officer for Dir Payen, presented a comprehensive briefing on the initiatives and progress of the District Child Protection Unit.

ADC Bashir Khan emphasized the urgent need to raise awareness about child protection laws, establish dedicated child protection services, and prioritize the identification and rehabilitation of children at risk.

He directed all relevant departments to intensify efforts to ensure children's safety and welfare across the district.

Discussions also focused on implementing provincial directives, including the registration of orphanages and the installation of CCTV cameras for enhanced monitoring and security.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to addressing challenges affecting children's health and safety, reaffirming the administration’s dedication to safeguarding the rights and futures of vulnerable children in Dir Payen.

