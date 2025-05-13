Driver, 6 Children Receive Injuries In Firing Incident
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2025 | 02:10 PM
BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A man here on Tuesday opened indiscriminate firing on a school van, leaving the driver and 6 children injured, the police said.
They said that the injured had been shifted to the hospital.
District Police Officer (DPO), Ayaz Khan said the incident was the result of the driver’s old enmity.
The police had cordoned off the area and launched search operation, they added.
They said two critical injured children had been referred to the hospital in Abbottabad .
APP/mfh/378
Recent Stories
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD
Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad A ..
Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
40 civilians, 11 troops martyred in Indian aggression: ISPR5 minutes ago
-
Saghar thanks Trump for playing role in defusing Pak-India tensions5 minutes ago
-
Driver, 6 children receive injuries in firing incident5 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast very hot weather for Sindh5 minutes ago
-
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks23 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 9 smugglers with over 148 kg of drugs worth Rs 156 mln25 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt allocates Rs500m to modernize civil defence25 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open courts in Sillanwali:25 minutes ago
-
Nation, armed forces always ready to respond Indian aggression: President35 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on illegal parking and encroachments in Islamabad Sectors35 minutes ago
-
Six children injured in school van attack in Battagram35 minutes ago
-
Govt taking concrete steps to bridge voter gender gap: Tariq Fazal Chaudhry35 minutes ago