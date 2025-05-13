Open Menu

Driver, 6 Children Receive Injuries In Firing Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Driver, 6 children receive injuries in firing incident

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A man here on Tuesday opened indiscriminate firing on a school van, leaving the driver and 6 children injured, the police said.

They said that the injured had been shifted to the hospital.

District Police Officer (DPO), Ayaz Khan said the incident was the result of the driver’s old enmity.

The police had cordoned off the area and launched search operation, they added.

They said two critical injured children had been referred to the hospital in Abbottabad .

APP/mfh/378

