Lecture On 'Role & Functions Of Wafaqi Mohtasib' Held
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2025 | 02:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A lecture on the 'Role & Functions of Wafaqi Mohtasib' was held at the Government Commerce College here on Tuesday.
The Senior Advisor, Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Secretariat Regional Office Karachi, Syed Anwar Haider addressed the participants of the lecture event.
He said that the role of the Wafaqi Mohtasib was to provide relief to the complainant approaching the Mohtasib against Federal institutions.
He said that the Mohtasib worked in line with the functions laid down within its jursidiction.
Haider said that the Mohtasib Secretariat inspect, investigate and redress the grievenaces of the people.
The Advisor said that the Wafaqi Mohtasib was committed to providing relief and justice to the people at their doorsteps.
He said that the Regional Office officials act upon complaints and visit offices to inspect and resolve the issues of the people.
Haider said that the people could registered their complants with the Mohtasib office.
He reiterated that the Regional office of the Wafaqi Mohtasib would continue resolving remonstrances of the people.
Recent Stories
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD
Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lecture on 'Role & Functions of Wafaqi Mohtasib' held6 minutes ago
-
40 civilians, 11 troops martyred in Indian aggression: ISPR16 minutes ago
-
Saghar thanks Trump for playing role in defusing Pak-India tensions16 minutes ago
-
Driver, 6 children receive injuries in firing incident16 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast very hot weather for Sindh16 minutes ago
-
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks34 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 9 smugglers with over 148 kg of drugs worth Rs 156 mln36 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt allocates Rs500m to modernize civil defence36 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open courts in Sillanwali:36 minutes ago
-
Nation, armed forces always ready to respond Indian aggression: President46 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on illegal parking and encroachments in Islamabad Sectors46 minutes ago
-
Six children injured in school van attack in Battagram46 minutes ago