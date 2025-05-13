Open Menu

Lecture On 'Role & Functions Of Wafaqi Mohtasib' Held

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Lecture on 'Role & Functions of Wafaqi Mohtasib' held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A lecture on the 'Role & Functions of Wafaqi Mohtasib' was held at the Government Commerce College here on Tuesday.

The Senior Advisor, Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Secretariat Regional Office Karachi, Syed Anwar Haider addressed the participants of the lecture event.

He said that the role of the Wafaqi Mohtasib was to provide relief to the complainant approaching the Mohtasib against Federal institutions.

He said that the Mohtasib worked in line with the functions laid down within its jursidiction.

Haider said that the Mohtasib Secretariat inspect, investigate and redress the grievenaces of the people.

The Advisor said that the Wafaqi Mohtasib was committed to providing relief and justice to the people at their doorsteps.

He said that the Regional Office officials act upon complaints and visit offices to inspect and resolve the issues of the people.

Haider said that the people could registered their complants with the Mohtasib office.

He reiterated that the Regional office of the Wafaqi Mohtasib would continue resolving remonstrances of the people.

Recent Stories

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

10 minutes ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

34 minutes ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

5 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

13 hours ago
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

15 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

15 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

15 hours ago
 Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

15 hours ago
 Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD

Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD

15 hours ago
 Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister ..

Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad A ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan