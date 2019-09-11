Campaign against child abuse on the cards

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad police have decided to launch child sexual assault prevention programme and to deliver lectures at educational institutions involving scholars as well as members of civil society to curb this menace.

According to a police source on Wednesday, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has issued directions to all Zonal SPs in this regard. It has been directed to arrange seminars and launch prevention program against child sexual abuse.

The source said parents, members of civil society, scholars and police have collective responsibility for the awareness and prevention of sexual assault and harassment.

All police officials have been directed to launch awareness campaign against this menace and arrange different seminars and lectures at schools, colleges and universities.

It has also been asked to conduct meetings with religious scholars and members of civil society for their feedback as how to ensure prevention against this crime.

The IGP has warned that laxity in registration of such cases would not be tolerated and all out efforts should be made to resolve pending cases if any.

According to the source, a total of 20 cases of sexual abuse against children were registered during the ongoing year and 18 accused involved in these cases were arrested. The efforts are underway to arrest two absconding persons involved in such cases.

Islamabad police resolved such cases efficiently and in a professional manner as most of them were complicated.

Resolving blind murder case of ten year old girl `Farishta' was a proof of professionalism of Islamabad police force as accused involved in this case was put behind the bars, the source maintained.

He said such crime and violence against children would be curbed at every cost and cooperation of parents, religious scholars and members of civil society would be crucial in this regard.

