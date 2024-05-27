Open Menu

Campaign Launched In Multan After Punjab Gov't Bans Plastic Bags, Bottles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Campaign launched in Multan after Punjab Gov't bans plastic bags, bottles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) District administration on Monday initiated a campaign in compliance with Punjab government's orders banning plastic shopping bags and bottles as part of efforts to cut a dangerous pollutant from the ecosystem for cleaner environment.

"No one would be allowed to use plastic bags," said deputy commissioner Captain (Retired) Rizwan Qadeer while presiding over a meeting with different district government departments here.

Qadeer said that an effective advocacy campaign should be launched to sensitize people on hazards related to use of plastic bags and bottles.

He said that traders community and other stakeholders should be convinced to shun plastic bags and bottles and opt for suitable alternatives.

All the district departments were told to ensure open door policy and introduce one-window facility to resolve problems of people at one point. Additional deputy commissioner Revenue Faizaan Ahmad Riaz and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab From Government

Recent Stories

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

51 minutes ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

52 minutes ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

58 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

2 hours ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

2 hours ago
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President ..

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election

5 hours ago
 Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

6 hours ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan