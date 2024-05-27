Campaign Launched In Multan After Punjab Gov't Bans Plastic Bags, Bottles
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) District administration on Monday initiated a campaign in compliance with Punjab government's orders banning plastic shopping bags and bottles as part of efforts to cut a dangerous pollutant from the ecosystem for cleaner environment.
"No one would be allowed to use plastic bags," said deputy commissioner Captain (Retired) Rizwan Qadeer while presiding over a meeting with different district government departments here.
Qadeer said that an effective advocacy campaign should be launched to sensitize people on hazards related to use of plastic bags and bottles.
He said that traders community and other stakeholders should be convinced to shun plastic bags and bottles and opt for suitable alternatives.
All the district departments were told to ensure open door policy and introduce one-window facility to resolve problems of people at one point. Additional deputy commissioner Revenue Faizaan Ahmad Riaz and other officials were present.
Recent Stories
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Religious leaders unite to combat interfaith disharmony following Sargodha blasphemy incident3 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik offers condolence on tragic demise of Iranian president23 minutes ago
-
SCCI chief for putting gemstones sector on modern lines to enhance foreign exchange23 minutes ago
-
Maritime Affairs minister inaugurates renovated KPT Staff College24 minutes ago
-
Joint plan chalked out to sort out power pilferage, load-shedding, recovery issues in KP: Awais24 minutes ago
-
River erosion damages crops in tehsil Jatoe33 minutes ago
-
PU awards ten PhD degrees33 minutes ago
-
Hazara University held 5th annual Tea Garden Festival33 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held with Hashish43 minutes ago
-
Constable suspended for allegedly manhandling shopkeeper43 minutes ago
-
First Hajj flight departs from Sukkur Airport43 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Mariyam Khan promises to start work on Gymkhana43 minutes ago