(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) District administration on Monday initiated a campaign in compliance with Punjab government's orders banning plastic shopping bags and bottles as part of efforts to cut a dangerous pollutant from the ecosystem for cleaner environment.

"No one would be allowed to use plastic bags," said deputy commissioner Captain (Retired) Rizwan Qadeer while presiding over a meeting with different district government departments here.

Qadeer said that an effective advocacy campaign should be launched to sensitize people on hazards related to use of plastic bags and bottles.

He said that traders community and other stakeholders should be convinced to shun plastic bags and bottles and opt for suitable alternatives.

All the district departments were told to ensure open door policy and introduce one-window facility to resolve problems of people at one point. Additional deputy commissioner Revenue Faizaan Ahmad Riaz and other officials were present.