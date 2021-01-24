UrduPoint.com
Campaign Launched To Create Awareness About Drugs Abuse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Campaign launched to create awareness about drugs abuse

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The launching ceremony of an anti-drug awareness campaign was held at Liberty Chowk here on Sunday under the auspices of the Narcotics Control Committee Punjab.

The committee officials, Mian Tariq Mehmood and Fawad Rasool Bhular, led the awareness rally.

Talking to the media, they said that rallies would be held in all districts of Punjab in connection with the anti-drug awareness campaign.

They said that the media had played an important role in the drug awareness campaign. Preventing the young generation from drugs was a responsibility of every member of society.

Consultant Anti-Drug Campaign Syed Zulfiqar Hussain and Vice Chairman Chief Minister's Complaints Cell Nasir Salman and PTI Lahore President Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan, Deputy Secretary Information PTI Central Punjab Rana Akhtar Hussain and members of civil society participated in the ceremony.

