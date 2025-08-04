Open Menu

DPM Dar, Secretary Rubio Discuss Bilateral, Regional Matters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2025 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday spoke with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed a range of bilateral matters and exchanged views on current regional and international issues, according to a Foreign Office press release.

Both sides also agreed to remain in contact and continue cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

