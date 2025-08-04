PDP President Mehbooba links August 5 reversal to surge in arrests, harassment & terror in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Monday launched a scathing attack on Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha’ s administration in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the situation in the region, particularly in the Valley has drastically worsened since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, with increasing instability, repression and a deepening crisis.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar said, “August 5 marks six years of devastation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba Mufti reiterated that the situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir has become untenable since the August 5, 2019, decision, which she described as a direct assault on the region's identity and autonomy.

She highlighted the increased militarization, frequent curfews and widespread human rights violations, emphasizing that the everyday lives of residents have been crippled by constant fear, arbitrary detentions, and state-sponsored intimidation.

According to Mufti, these actions have not only stifled political dissent but also deepened the sense of alienation among the people of Kashmir.

People had hopes from the Omar Abdullah’ s government, but unfortunately, nothing has changed on the ground.

The same arrests, same harassment and the same atmosphere of fear continue” .

She expressed deep concern over the plight of Kashmiri youth, stating that thousands have been jailed across various prisons in India.

“We have been trying through an Indian Supreme Court lawyer to find out the exact number of Kashmiri youths imprisoned inside and outside J&K, but no information is being shared with us,” she said.

Targeting the administration, Mehbooba said the authorities seem more focused on transfers of Patwaris and BDOs rather than addressing the pressing issues of the territory.

“Instead of resolving basic issues like environmental protection and restoring local resources, they are busy elsewhere,” she added.

“There is a sense of suffocation among the people of Kashmir.” Mehbooba said.

Mehbooba Mufti backed revival of sporting ties between India and Pakistan.

“There should be sporting events between India and Pakistan. If you want to live in peace and do not want to spend money on the war, want to overcome unemployment and poverty and then you have to normalize the situation and sports are the best thing in achieving this goal,” she advised India.