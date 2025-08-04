PM Briefed On Flood Situation, Damages Caused By Rains In GB
Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 12:50 PM
GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday met with Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah during his daylong visit to Gilgit Baltistan.
During the meeting Syed Mehdi Shah briefed the prime minister on the flood situation and damages caused by recent rains.
He also informed the prime minister about the progress of the ongoing development projects and law and order situation in the region. Prayers were also offered for those who lost their lives in rains and floods.
Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on his daylong visit to Gilgit Baltistan where he was received by GB Governor Syed Mehdi Shah and Chief Minister Gulbar Khan.
Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam, Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik, Prime Minister’s Advisor Rana Sanaullah, and Prime Minister’s Coordinator Shabbir Usmani also accompanied the prime minister.
