PM Congratulates Cricket Team On Winning T-20 Series
Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 12:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated Pakistan's cricket team
on winning T-20 series against West Indies.
In his message issued here, the prime minister also congratulated Pakistan's Cricket board
Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and team management.
PM Sehbaz Sharif said: "Team work and hard work are key to success."
He hoped that the team would prepare for coming matches more diligently and this winning
streak will continue.
