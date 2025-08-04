PM congratulates Cricket team on winning T-20 series

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated Pakistan's cricket team

on winning T-20 series against West Indies.

In his message issued here, the prime minister also congratulated Pakistan's Cricket board

Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and team management.

PM Sehbaz Sharif said: "Team work and hard work are key to success."

He hoped that the team would prepare for coming matches more diligently and this winning

streak will continue.