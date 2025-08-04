Accused Involved In Police Killing Killed In Encounter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2025 | 12:40 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) An accused involved in target killing of police officials was killed during
an encounter with the police on Monday.
The incident took place near Cement Factory Road, near Moza Chak Laden, in
the jurisdiction of Kala Police Station.
According to police sources, a team was on routine patrol when six accused
opened firing on the police van.
During an exchange of fire, one of the accused identified as Bilal Khusa
died on-the-spot while the others managed to escape.
The authorities confirmed that the accused was wanted in several criminal cases, including
theft, burglary, and murder of police personnel.
