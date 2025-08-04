Accused involved in police killing killed in encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) An accused involved in target killing of police officials was killed during

an encounter with the police on Monday.

The incident took place near Cement Factory Road, near Moza Chak Laden, in

the jurisdiction of Kala Police Station.

According to police sources, a team was on routine patrol when six accused

opened firing on the police van.

During an exchange of fire, one of the accused identified as Bilal Khusa

died on-the-spot while the others managed to escape.

The authorities confirmed that the accused was wanted in several criminal cases, including

theft, burglary, and murder of police personnel.