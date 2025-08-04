Kashmiris To Observe Black Day Tomorrow On Both Sides Of LoC, Across World
Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), in Pakistan and all over the world will observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, tomorrow, to register their protest against Modi-led Hindutva Indian government’s illegal actions taken on August 5, 2019.
Call for observance of the day has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference. The APHC has also called on the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to observe August 5, Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, as Black Day to send a strong message to the world that India is an illegal occupier of their homeland and that Kashmiris will continue their struggle for the United Nations-granted right to self-determination, said a press release.
The Hurriyat described the illegal actions taken on August 5, 2019 as an assault on Kashmir’s unique identity, status, culture, and demography. They urged Kashmiris worldwide to hold protest demonstrations on Tuesday to draw global attention to the suffering of the oppressed people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
It was on August 5, 2019, when the RSS-backed BJP government of India, led by Narendra Modi, scrapped the Special Status of IIOJK in blatant violation of international laws and norms, and stripped Kashmiris of all political, social, religious, and other basic rights, effectively turning the occupied territory into a massive open-air prison.
The Hurriyat leadership emphasized that this move was a clear violation of international law and UN resolutions, which prohibit occupying states from making unilateral decisions.
The APHC expressed optimism that the day is not far when India’s imperialistic presence in Kashmir will come to an end and the territory will be free from Indian bondage.
It is worth mentioning that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and around the world will also observe August 5 as “Youm-e-Istehsal”.
