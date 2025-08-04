- Home
Kashmiris Rejects Narendra Modi-led Fascist Indian Government's Illegal, Unconstitutional Actions Of 05 August,
Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Senior Hurriyat leader Imtiaz Wani has said that the Kashmiris reject the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government’s illegal and unconstitutional actions of 05 August, 2019 and will continue their struggle till they achieve freedom from the Indian yoke.
Talking to APP, Hurriyat leaders have appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to observe 5th August as Black Day to convey a strong message to the entire world that Kashmiris do not accept Indian aggression.
He condemned the continuous arrest of the Hurriyat leadership and Others and police, army nocturnal raids on the house and killing innocent people of J&K. He said killing, torture and arrest have never weakened our freedom sentiments for which innumerable sacrifices have been rendered in the length and breadth of Kashmir. He said the peaceful movement will continue till it reaches its logical conclusion.
The Hurriyat leaders urged the international community to take some tangible steps and use their good offices to stress upon India for the early resolution of the Kashmir issue. He said it was unfortunate that the world community closed its eyes when it comes to the atrocities of forces being committed against the innocent and unarmed people of Kashmir.
He said the people of Kashmir will continue to fight with tooth and nail for the resolution of the Kashmir issue until the dawn of Freedom is not witnessed in the Kashmir valley so that we can also breathe in a free atmosphere.
He said it was high time for the Indian government to shun its stubborn approach and take concrete steps for the resolution of the Kashmir issue so that the life and property of the people of Kashmir could be saved from getting more devastated due to the lingering issue of Kashmir.
