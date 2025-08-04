Green, white spirit takes over DI Khan ahead of Independence Day

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) As the nation gears up to celebrate Independence Day on August 14, the streets and marketplaces of Dera Ismail Khan have come alive with patriotic fervor.

Numerous stalls have been set up across the city, especially along busy roadsides and in major markets including Circular road, Topanwala Bazaar, Muslim Bazaar, Gomal Market, Mian Commercial Market, Tank-Adda, Multan road, Sheikh Yousaf road and Bannu road. These stalls offering a wide range of Independence Day merchandise.

The vibrant stalls, adorned in green and white, are adding charm to the city’s commercial centers, drawing large crowds, particularly children and families. From national flags of all sizes to decorative buntings, badges, caps, and themed dresses, vendors are offering everything a patriotic shopper could want.

Many stall owners say business is picking up as excitement builds in the lead-up to the national holiday. “We set up this stall just three days ago, and already many items are selling out quickly — especially children’s dresses and small flags,” said Awwal Khan, a local vendor near Topanwala Bazaar.

Youngsters are especially enthusiastic, dragging parents from one stall to another in search of the perfect outfit or flag. “My son insisted on buying a green shirt and matching cap,” said Saud Ismail, a resident of Gilani-Town.

Apart from merchandise, many stalls are also playing patriotic songs, adding to the festive atmosphere. Several schools and community groups have also begun rehearsals for rallies, parades, and other events planned for the day.

Adding to the patriotic display, people across the city are also decorating their vehicles and motorcycles with national flags, stickers, and colorful artwork. The wagons, rickshaws and even bicycles can be witnessed being decorated in green and white. Some enthusiastic youth are even painting entire bikes with national symbols and slogans, turning the streets into a mobile celebration.

“This is our way of showing love for Pakistan,” said Yousaf Ali, a college student applying green and white paint to his motorbike.

Everywhere, the people are expressing pride in their own unique ways.

