Islamabad police pays respect to mothers of martyrs, viewing their duty as a 'sacred devotion'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) On Police Martyrs' day on Monday (today), Islamabad Police paid a heartfelt tribute to the mothers who have selflessly raised brave soldiers, honoring their immense sacrifices in safeguarding the nation and describing their duty as a 'Sacred Devotion.'

In an exclusive conversation with ptv news Channel, Inzamam Khan, SDPO of Shehzad Town Islamabad,

on behalf of his entire force paid a heartfelt tribute to the families and mothers of police personnel, acknowledging their extraordinary strength and unwavering support.

Inzamam Khan also took a moment to recognize and honor the sacrifices of martyred police officers, acknowledging their ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty while defending the nation and its citizens.

He expressed deep respect for the sacrifices made by these families, recognizing that they too endure the challenges of a police officer's demanding and often dangerous lifestyle.

Khan highlighted that the courage and resilience of mothers, in particular are pivotal in shaping the heroes who serve and protect the nation.

He stressed that the sacrifices of the families are just as integral to the force’s success as the officers' dedication to their duties.

He praised the officers for their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and order, even in the most challenging situations, often putting their lives at risk to protect the public.

Khan emphasized that the bravery and professionalism of the police force are truly commendable and their sacrifices serve as a powerful inspiration for the entire nation.

During the conversation, he pointed out that while many people celebrate holidays like Eid, the police force continues to stand vigilant, ensuring the safety of citizens.

Khan recognized that the role of a police officer is not just a job, but a complete lifestyle one that requires immense discipline, sacrifice and devotion, not only from the officers but also from their families.

While reaffirming his commitment, Khan stressed the importance of unity within the police force, stating that collective solidarity is essential to overcoming challenges and safeguarding the nation.

He assured that the leadership remains dedicated to providing the necessary resources and support to ensure that the police force continues to serve the community with honor and professionalism.