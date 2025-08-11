- Home
Cantonment Board Sargodha (CBS) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Makhdoom Arsalan Haider Hashmi Cuts Cake To Mark Independence Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2025 | 07:24 PM
Cantonment Board Sargodha (CBS) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Makhdoom Arsalan Haider Hashmi on Monday cut a cake to mark Independence Day
Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Cantonment board Sargodha (CBS) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Makhdoom Arsalan Haider Hashmi on Monday cut a cake to mark Independence Day.
The ceremony was organized by the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Sargodha and attended by Chairman academy of Literature, Professor Dr Haroon Rasheed Tabassum, APP Station Incharge, Makhdoom Shah Latif, government officials, journalists, civil society representatives, and a large number of citizens.
The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and the national anthem, followed by a salute to the green crescent flag. Speaking on the occasion, the CEO emphasized the importance of unity and hard work to take Pakistan forward on the path of progress and prosperity.
He said the CBS is taking all measures to provide all possible facilities to people on Independence Day.
He highlighted the significance of national unity, solidarity, and sacrifice on this day.
Chairman Academy of Literature, Professor Dr Haroon Rasheed Tabassum, said the sight of the green crescent flag rekindled love for the homeland and showcased Pakistan’s rich literary and cultural heritage.
At the end, a special prayer was held for Pakistan's security, prosperity, and the freedom of the people of Kashmir.
Participants raised slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" while holding the green crescent flag.
