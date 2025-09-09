Open Menu

Capital Police Nab Two Bike-lifter Dacoits, Recover Looted Cash

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Capital Police nab two bike-lifter dacoits, recover looted cash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Khanna and Bhara Kahu police teams arrested two wanted dacoits of bike-lifter and thief gangs and recovered a stolen motorbike and looted cash from their possession.

An official told APP on Tuesday that the arrests were made in line with the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi as part of an intensified crackdown against criminal elements to curb crime in the capital.

He said that the Khanna and Bhara Kahu police teams used technical and human resources to trace and apprehend the suspects, who were identified as Zain Farooq and Zeeshan.

The police recovered the stolen motorcycle along with Rs 1.4 million looted cash from their possession.

He added that cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

During preliminary interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in multiple theft and robbery activities within the jurisdiction of Islamabad.

