Five Held,88 Kites Recovered
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Police on Tuesday arrested five kite sellers and recovered kites during an ongoing crackdown in the district. According to a spokesperson,the teams of different police stations raided and arrested five kite sellers namely as Muhammad Kifayat-ullah ,Umair,Tariq,Shamus and Waheed, besides recovering 88 kites from their possession.
