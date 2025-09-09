ICT Police held notorious drug peddler

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Khanna police station team arrested a notorious drug peddler named Shayan during a successful operation.

An official told APP on Tuesday that the operation was carried out under the supervision of SHO Amir Hayat, who led his team in the arrest.

He said that 413 grams of ice were recovered from the suspect’s possession.

He added that a case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

Police officials said that residents appreciated the bold action of SHO Amir Hayat and his team, noting that such operations strengthen community trust in ICT Police.

