GEPCO Sets Up A 24/7 Control Room In Gujrat

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 02:10 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) on Tuesday established a special control room to address electricity-related complaints round the clock in view of recent rains and urban challenges.

According to the district administration spokesperson,the control room will remain operational 24 hours a day to facilitate citizens regarding power supply issues,line faults,outages and emergencies such as wire breakage.

Citizens have been advised to report electricity-related complaints on helpline numbers 0318-3991091, 053-9260290,0318-3992310 and 0318-3992320.

